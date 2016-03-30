MUMBAI: The state government employees working in Mantralaya, the secretariat, today continued their 'stop work' protest for the second day against the alleged assault on a deputy secretary by an Independent MLA and demanded action against the legislator.

Yesterday, Mantralaya employees went on a flash strike to protest against the incident. The protest continued today, with the staff assembling in Mantralaya, seeking action against Achalapur MLA Bachchu Kadu, against whom an FIR has been lodged.

Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse has announced an enquiry by the Chief Secretary.

"The chief secretary has been asked to submit the report and we shall take action based on the recommendations," he said.

Kadu, along with a clerk Ashok Jadhav, went to meet B R Gavit, Deputy secretary, General Administration Department.

He was insisting that Jadhav be allowed to continue to stay in the government quarters, and be alloted additional accommodation, in violation of norms, a Mantralaya official said.

The officer apparently refused to entertain his demand.

An infuriated Kadu allegedly abused and hit him hard on the head, the Mantralaya official said.

Reacting to the episode, Kadu said the government is supporting an officer who harassed people.

"Instead of taking action against me, the government should act against such officers. What I did is for the common people," he said.

A three-term MLA from Achchalpul in Amravati district, Kadu, back in 2009 had also assaulted a clerk in Mantralaya after he had refused to release an order.