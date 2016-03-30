PANAJI: An MoU has been signed between Indian company MKU and Russian company JSC Shvabe to manufacture electro optical (EO) devices in India, with production facilities to be situated in Kanpur, MKU's headquarters.

The MOU was signed during the ongoing Defence Expo in South Goa.

"This Joint Venture is not focused only on manufacturing of electro optical devices, but also to cater in-service EO equipment with the Indian Army and MOD at large," a statement released here said today.

"EO devices from Shvabe are in use by the Indian army for sometime now and many of these devices require upgradation, refurbishment and maintenance to keep up with the changing combat theaters and its intense requirements," it said.

"Specifically, devices on platforms require mission-specific upgradation and maintenance. With emphasis on upgradation in terms of systems and fighting capabilities a lot of stress is on mechanization of the infantry and airborne and naval platforms too are in focus," it added.

The new acquisition of platform system shall certainly give birth to requirements of equally modern EO equipment for the mechanised contingent too, which translates to revenue streams from this less known domain for MKU as well as Schvabe, the release said.

As per the MOU, Shvabe will train and assist in setting up of EO manufacturing and servicing unit in India with MKU.

MKU is a leading defence manufacturer from India supplying to over 230 forces across more than 100 countries.

Training initially will be given to technical persons from MKU to carry out maintenance and repair of the in-service EO units, which will give a kick start to the JV and later graduating to a full-fledged manufacturing unit by mid 2017.