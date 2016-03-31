PILIBHIT: Two youths arrested for carrying drugs allegedly died in custody at a police station here, following which three policemen, including an SHO, have been put under suspension pending a magisterial probe into the incident.

Saddam and Akil were arrested yesterday after police seized drugs from their possession and brought to Puranpur police station. This morning, they were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

SP Anil Kumar Singh has suspended three policemen, including SHO Inspector Shakti Singh, over the incident. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered, police said.

Family members of the youths alleged that they died due to police torture.

"The matter is being probed and guilty will be punished,"

IG (Law and Order) Bhagwan Swarup told reporters in Lucknow.