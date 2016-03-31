CUTTACK: With jaundice outbreak turning serious in Cuttack city, the district administration has been directed to change all the damaged drinking water pipelines within one month.

The direction was given by central division Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) A B Ota, who took stock of the situation yesterday, officials said.

The RDC also directed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to de-silt all the drains of the city by May 15 positively, they said.

Two more cases of jaundice were reported in the city yesterday taking the total number of affected to 46.

Admitting that contaminated drinking water and unhygienic environment in some parts of the city are the causes of jaundice outbreak, the RDC called upon the authorities to ensure that safe drinking water is available to all residents of the city and due emphasis given to improve sanitation.

Convened by the RDC to take stock of the situation, the high-level meeting was attended among others by district collector Nirmal Mishra, CMC commissioner Gyana Das, CDMO Prafulla Behera and officials and engineers of several departments.

The RDC also directed that all the ASHA workers of the urban health department in the city should join the Anganwadi workers in spreading awareness among the city residents about the symptoms of jaundice and its prevention.

This decision was taken when it was informed at the meeting that a large number of jaundice affected persons are resorting to blind beliefs and unscientific methods of treating the disease.