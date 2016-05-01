NEW DELHI: Training guns on Sonia Gandhi over VVIP chopper scam, BJP today ridiculed her remarks that she was "not afraid of anyone cornering her" and reminded her of "lok lajja". "Congress does not fear anybody because it does not maintain dignity of public life (lok lajja). The Congress President said she does not fear anybody. But that is the reason why so many scams happened during the Congress- led UPA government.

"She does not fear and the result was coal scam worth Rs 1 lakh 86 thousand crore, 2G scam worth Rs 1 lakh 76 thousand crore, CWG scam, AIRCEL Maxis scam, National Herald and now VVIP Chopper scam," BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma said.

Gandhi had rejected as "baseless" allegations linking her and party leaders to bribes in the AgustaWestland chopper deal, calling them an attempt at character assassination. "I am not afraid of anyone cornering me as there is no basis to that. All the accusations they are throwing at us are false," Gandhi had said a few days back as the BJP sought to target her on the deal.

"Where are the proofs. They are lying," Gandhi had said. Hitting back Sharma said,"it was your government at the Centre when the VVIP chopper scam happened. So it is your responsibility to name all those, who have got the kickback."

Asking the Congress to "stop politicising corruption", Sharma said that the Congress President should "not try to intimidate the Constitution and Law" of the country. Noting that corruption has been a big hindrance in the development of the country, Sharma said, "corruption flourished under design under Congress rule, which had a plan to loot the country."

"When the movement against black money was going on during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi did not submit affidavits to Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman stating that they have no foreign bank accounts. BJP MPs have done it," the BJP leader said.

Dismissing the reaction of Congress leaders to the BJP's allegations on the chopper deal, Sharma said,"the way they are reacting indicates they have done something wrong. All statements from the Congress on this issue just aim at spreading confusion."

He said that Modi government is committed to root out corruption and there is "no allegation of corruption of even a paisa during its two-years-rule.