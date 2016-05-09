NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the CBI on a PIL seeking a probe against the people named in the Panama papers.



An apex court bench of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Shiva Kirti Singh issued notice on the plea by advocate M.L. Sharma, who also sought an investigation against the SEBI head for what he said was the market regulator’s failure to act on the issue.



A notice returnable in four weeks has also been issued to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Reserve Bank of India and the union finance ministry.