NEW DELHI: Defending NIA move to drop charges against several accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju today said justice should prevail and there was no interference in the probe.

"Justice should prevail. There should be no interference in handling such cases. Our government has allowed agencies to work independently," he told reporters here.

Rijiju's comments came after the NIA in a complete U-turn, dropped all charges against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and five others in the 2008 Malegaon blast case while charges under the stringent MCOCA law have been given up against all the other 10 accused including Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit.

Rijiju said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed the chargesheet after completing the investigation. The Minister of State for Home claimed that the previous UPA government has provoked certain sections by coining a slogan of Hindu terror.

"UPA has pressurized agencies in their time. For their own benefits they have given another term to terrorism as Hindu terrorism," he claimed.