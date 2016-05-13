NEW DELHI: CPI today described Supreme Court's verdict on the floor test held in Uttarakhand Assembly as a "victory for democracy and a slap on the face of Narendra Modi government".

"The Central Secretariat of CPI welcomes the judegment of the Supreme Court restoring Harish Rawat government. It is a victory for democracy.

"It is a slap on Narendra Modi government which misused Article 356 imposing President's rule, ignoring the Supreme Court verdict in Bommai versus the Union of India case on the use of Article 356," the party said in a statement.

Accusing the BJP-led central government of misusing Article 356 for "narrow political" purposes, the Left party said the provision needs to be reviewed.

"CPI believes the new development will restrain Modi government from misusing its authority and respect the federal spirit of the Constitution of India," it said.

The apex court had yesterday approved the floor test held in the Uttrakhand Assembly on May 10, paving way for Congress leader Harish Rawat to return as Chief Minister there.