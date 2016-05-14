HYDERABAD: The government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to segregate the sexes in four educational institutions meant for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students because the coeducational system is causing "emotional disturbances" among the students. It has issued orders introducing a 'single-gender education' system in two schools of excellence (SOEs) and two colleges of excellence (COEs) that were set up to impart quality education to Scheduled Tribe (ST) students. These institutions offer courses to ST students in the co-education mode. Now, the State government has decided to separate these institutes for boys and girls.

"As teenage boys and girl students are staying on the same campus in the existing co-education system, it is leading to emotional disturbances. It is diverting the concentration of students from their studies, thus leading to dilution of the purpose for which these institutions are introduced. Hence, the government decides to separate these institutions for boys and girls," the government stated in its order.

Of the two SOEs in the State, one is at Parvathipuram and another is at Srisailam. Of the two COEs, one is at Srikalahasti and the other is at Visakhapatnam. As many as 1,220 ST students study in these institutes.

According to the order, the principals of the SOEs and COEs have submitted several representations stating that students' education was getting affected due to the co-education system. There was mutual teasing among the students, and teachers' valuable time was being spent in sorting out such issues.

"Further except the Schools and Colleges of Excellence, all other Institutions are gender wise separate institutions across the State. In corporate and government sectors also, residential colleges are functioning separately for boys and girls," the GO said.

This move following a decision taken by the state's transport utility, APSRTE to set up meshes in buses to separate female passengers from male to curb cases of abuse of women.

"The co-education system is diverting the concentration of students from their studies."

- Government Order