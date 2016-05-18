SRINAGAR: Separatists today claimed that the Centre was trying to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir and vowed to oppose the attempts amid their particular focus on the proposed settlement of Kashmiri pandit migrants in townships and the reported creation of Sainik colonies.

JKLF chief Yasin Malik held a two-hour long meeting with hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani at his residence here to chalk out a joint strategy.

They particularly discussed the issues of Sainik colonies and separate townships for Kashmiri pandit migrants along with the new industrial policy, shelter for non-state labourers, NEET and "plight" of muslims in Jammu region, according a joint statement issued after the meeting.

"Indian policy makers are out to implement plans as soon as possible to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir by turning majority Muslims into minority.

"For this, the new Indian government has come out in open with all its might and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is providing its full support for the sake of power," it claimed.

The statement, released by hardline Hurriyat Conference, warned of serious consequences if the "nefarious" designs were implemented.

They agreed to unitedly counter the "RSS and Jan Sangh plan" and decided to come out with an "effective strategy".

Lashing out at ruling PDP, the statement said it has "sold out" Kashmir to RSS for the sake of power.

"(Chief Minister) Mehbooba Mufti and some of her ministers, who have draped in saffron colours, are speaking lies with regard to this dangerous game plan of New Delhi to keep the people of Kashmir in dark," the statement said.