HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to "drag" the name of "Nehru-Gandhi family" into the controversial AgustaWestland deal in tune with the NDA government's agenda to "malign" their image on the issue, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh alleged here today.

Also Read: BJP unnecessarily dragging Congress leaders into AgustaWestland deal: Faleiro

He alleged that it was the BJP's strategy to "defame" the members of the Nehru-Gandhi family as well as the Congress "as they (NDA Government) could not prove anything linking them in the case during the past two years".

Singh said the then UPA government had blacklisted the Italian firm (Finmeccanica) as soon as it suspected foul play in the (VVIP chopper) deal.

"As soon as the UPA came to know about the (AgustaWestland) scandal, the contract was cancelled. AgustaWestland was blacklisted. A CBI probe was ordered. A case has been filed. Whatever has to be done, the UPA government did its job.

"There is no charge on the Nehru-Gandhi family members in the Italian court. Even Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had said there were no names mentioned by the court. But Narendra Modi is trying to drag Nehru-Gandhi family into the issue," the AICC general secretary told reporters here.

"Why CBI so far could not establish who took bribes? he questioned in response to the BJP's barbs on the issue.