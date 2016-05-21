NEW DELHI: The 1950s. The village kids had to cross a river in Pinarayi panchayat to get to the school. But the boatman suddenly decided to increase the fare steeply, making it unaffordable for most students.

But a 10-year-old boy decided to take it up with the boatman. He refused to pay the increased fare. The angry boatman threatened to sink the boat. Other children jumped out and swam back to the shores. Not the 10-year-old little rebel. He sat in the boat while the boatman tried to tilt it.

The matter reached the elders as Vijayan continued to sit in the boat. Eventually, the boatman realised his folly and agreed to bring down the fare.

It was Vijayan’s first political victory. Much before that boy became the Pinarayi Vijayan we all know now.

“He was a born fighter and was never afraid of anything in this world. Consequences have never worried him,” said a former area committee member and a close friend of Pinarayi.

And he was short on smile, even then. May be there was not much to be happy about. Born in an average family, life was a struggle every day. He was a bright student. But his mother, a daily labourer, found it difficult to send him to school.

When she went to tell this to the school teacher, he elicited one assurance from her: “You stop his studies the day he fails in any exam.” She agreed. But that failure never happened. He completed degree from the Government Brennen College. But smiling was an art he was yet to learn.

His entry into the CPI(M) was only natural given the social scenario existed in the village. His rise in the party was swift with the amble support of M V Raghavan, the then all powerful district secretary.

Pinarayi’s anti-emergency struggles brought him to the limelight but also left him with a fractured leg. In between he also played a crucial role in containing the Thalassery riot this was even mentioned in the Vithayathil Commission report.

During MVR’s tumultuous exit from the party, the real mettle of Pinarayi was revealed.

“It was the toughest time that party had ever faced. MVR had such a clout in the party that he could take away the entire cadre with him.But for Pinarayi’s consistent efforts and grass root reach, the entire party would have gone with MVR,” recalled a former Kannur district committee member, who was with Pinarayi during those days.

Still, he was viewed only a ‘Kannur party leader.’ His evolution to a state leader happened during his stint as the Electricity Minister in the 1996 Nayanar Government.

He was said to have brought in dramatic changes in the department and his impact was such that even “bourgeois media” wrote about him in glowing terms.

But with the death of CPI(M) state secretary Chadayan Govindan, Pinarayi had to leave the government and became theparty state secretary in 1998.

His tenure witnessed the ‘institutionalisation’ of the party with it launching a number of new initiatives like Kairali TV, RUBCO and cooperative banks in the northern Kerala.

While his critics accused him of “corporatisation” of the party, his supporters sees it as a “need of the hour.” They said party had to ensure livelihood options for its cadre if it is to retain its hold in the changing times.

The evolution of VS Achuthanandan as the “most popular CPM leader” and Pinarayi as the “the least loved” happened simultaneously.

“Media loves extreme characters and Pinarayi with his inaccessibility and stubborn face fitted the bill,” said a media person.

In fact, Pinarayi and VS used to share a good rapport till the controversy involving the Fourth World theory. But with Pinarayi protecting Thomas Isaac, the numero uno enemy of VS, their equation changed.

“VS did not expect Pinarayi, an old school communist, would support a modernist,” said a party source.

Then the Lavallin controversy further dented his image. But he withstood all the allegations and continued to “cleanse the party of all sectarian tendencies with his iron fist. No wonder, he is the most feared politician of Kerala.

He will commit to only those things which he thinks he will be able to deliver and once he commits he will deliver. He expects the same attitude from everyone else,” said an insider.

As the CPM state secretary, Pinarayi could have afforded to remain aloof. But as the Chief Minister of the state, he needs a more popular face.

“He may still not smile very often ...and may not be media friendly. But time will prove that he will be the best administrator that the state has ever seen,” insisted one of his long time colleagues.

He added: “There are certain traits in all of us which are inseparable from our identities. His Stalinism is one such. Actions matters more than smiles...”