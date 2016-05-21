Sukriti Gupta celebrates with her mother after she got 1st rank in CBSE class 12 result at her residence in New Delhi on Saturday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: Sukriti Gupta of Montfort School in Delhi tops the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 examinations.

She scored 497 of 500. Sukriti is followed by Palak Goyal and Somya Uppal, at second and third position respectively.

The pass percentage of girls is 88.58 percent, and pass percentage of boys is 78.85 percent in the results that were announced on Saturday afternoon.

It is difficult, but in the end, if you have worked hard then you will succeed: Sukriti Gupta,National #CBSE topper pic.twitter.com/Ge0w1R99B5 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 21, 2016

Overall pass percentage of Thiruvananthapuram region (Kerala) is highest in the country with 97.61 percent.

Candidates can access the results from the official CBSE website.

The CBSE exams began on March 1 and concluded on April 22. This year, a total of 10,67,900 candidates registered for the Class 12 exam as against 10,40,368 in 2015.

CBSE Class XII results out, girls outperforms boys

With a pass percentage of 88.58 per cent, girls once again outperformed boys in the CBSE Class XII Board examination, the results of which were declared today.

Boys recorded a pass percentage of 78.85 per cent. Region-wise, South India has done better than others with the over all pass percentage of Thiruvanathapuram Region at 97.61 percent being the highest followed by Chennai which has a pass percentage of 92.63.

The overall pass percentage this year is 83.05 which is an improvement over last year's 82 percent. In all a total of 10,65,179 candidates had registered for the exam this year, a 2.38 percent increase over the number of candidates that appeared last year.

In a statement released here, the CBSE said that for the second consecutive year, CBSE has declared results of all ten regions on the same day. The duration of examination was from March 1 to April 26 2016.

The Board results for all its regions can be accessed at on three websites-www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.cbse.nic.in.

The schools will automatically get their results on the email ids already registered with the Board.

Starting this year, CBSE will also provide Class XII digital mark sheets in DigiLocker at www.digilocker.gov.in.

The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

(With inputs from PTI)