NEW DELHI: Seventeen-year-old Sukriti Gupta is unhappy. Odd, considering she topped this year’s Class XII CBSE examinations.

It’s because she is a perfectionist. The topper from Montfort School, Ashok Vihar, fell short of just three marks of the grand total of 500 and is disappointed that she could not score 100 in Mathematics. “Yet at the end of it, I feel content with my performance,” says Sukriti.

The confident girl feels the Class XII board exam is an important milestone in every student’s life, as it marks a transition from school to college.

“For me, the board has great significance as I want to become an engineer and could not have paid any less attention to it,” says Sukriti.

Her dream in which she saw that she had topped the exams, came true. Her marks stood as 100 in Physics and Chemistry and 99 in Computer Science, English and Maths. After the results were out, her house in Ashok Vihar in East Delhi was teeming with well-wishers. Asked the secret of her success, Sukriti said she didn’t study that hard, though she is a punctilious student. According to her, it all boils down to “understanding” the subject.

“I try to get the fundamentals clear and for that I go deep into the subject.” She devoted eight to 10 hours a day to her studies. Currently, her focus is on the JEE course for admission to the IITs. “I wish to study in IIT Delhi.”

She is an outdoors person, who likes to travel, though she hasn’t had a vacation in two years.

After Sukriti, comes Palak Goyal from Tagore Public School in Kurukshetra, Haryana with 496 marks. The third position is shared by Somya Uppal from St Theresa’s Convent School in Haryana’s Karnal and Ajish Sekar from PSBB Senior Secondary School, Chennai. Both scored 495 marks.

In all, 2,23,439 students passed the examination in Delhi NCR, a pass percentage of 87.01 per cent. Of them, 91.71 per cent were girls and 82.51 per cent were boys. When it comes to the performance of schools in Delhi region, Kendriya Vidyalayas have put the best show by registering a pass percentage of 95.71.