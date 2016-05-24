NEW DELHI: True to its style of functioning, the Congress has still not been able to decide who’s going to be the Chief Minister of Puducherry — the only state it won in the recent five-state Assembly elections — even five days after the results.

AICC in-charge of the state Mukul Wasnik told Express, “We’re going through the procedure, the name will be announced shortly.” The claimants to the chair are camping in Delhi. Former Union minister V Narayanasamy, who has not contested the elections, but has plenty of powerful friends in Delhi, is here for the past two days quietly staking his claim.

So is A Namassivayam, the PCC chief, who’s delivered the Vanniyar votes, propelling the Congress to victory. He too is trying, like CPL leader V Vaithilingam. As former CM, he was knocked off by N Rangasamy in 2011. In the reckoning is also M Kandasamy. By far that most recognisable face of the Congress from Puducherry, Narayansamy said, “We’ll accept whoever is chosen by the Congress president and Rahulji.” Since he did not contest, MLAs supporting him claimed that one of them “is ready to vacate” an Assembly seat for him, facilitating his election within six months. That is, if he’s named the CM. As always, the Congress president and vice president, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, are expected to take the final call. Meanwhile, Wasnik held a meeting with senior party trouble-shooter Ghulam Nabi Azad for an early resolution of the matter.