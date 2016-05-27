NEW DELHI: Indian shops and establishments in Congo’s capital Kinshasa were attacked and gunshots were fired injuring two Indians possibly in retaliation to the killing of a Congolese national in New Delhi that had triggered outrage among African envoys. Confirming the incidents, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Indian establishments were targeted on Monday and Wednesday in the city’s commercial areas. Meanwhile, the Indian Mission in Kinshasa has taken up the issue with Congo’s Foreign Ministry.

MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup said a note verbale was issued to Congo’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs with a copy to the Ministry of Interior and the police authorities to ensure safety of life and property of all Indians residing there.

“It has come to the notice of our mission in Kinshasa that some Indian establishments and shops in commercial areas were attacked on May 23 and May 25 as a reaction perhaps to the killing of the Congolese national in New Delhi last Friday. “It has also been reported that some gun shots were fired, injuring a couple of Indians living in the area. Our Ambassador took up the matter immediately with the Congolese Foreign Ministry,” he said.

He said as per latest reports, the violent incidents have come down by Wednesday evening and no further incident was reported on Thursday.

The attack on Indian establishments in Kinshasa came days after Congolese national Masonda Ketada Olivier was killed in New Delhi. Olivier was beaten to death last week in Vasant Kunj area of South Delhi following a brawl over hiring of an autorickshaw.

Envoys of African countries had expressed shock over Olivier’s killing following which India assured them of the safety of African nationals residing in the country.