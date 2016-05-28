NEW DELHI: THE National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has held four cases of encounters in Assam as fake and has directed the Assam government and the Defence Ministry to pay a total of Rs.30 lakh as relief to the families of six victims.

The NHRC found four cases of encounters carried out by Assam Police, with the units of the army and paramilitary forces in the State, as fake.

“Out of these, in three cases, the Commission has asked the government of Assam to pay a sum of total Rs.25 lakh as relief to the next of kin of the victims. In the fourth case, it has asked the Union Ministry of Defence to pay an amount of Rs.5 lakh as relief,” an NHRC statement said.

It has also recommended a payment of Rs.5 lakh to the family of one Piku Ali, who was killed in police firing in Nagaon district on July 23, 2008. Two persons, Mriganka Hazarika and Himanshu Gogoi, were killed in police firing in Dispur on the night of February 23, 2011. The Commission has recommended that next of kin of both victims be paid Rs.5 lakh each as relief.

Jwnwm Basumatary and Okhophat Basumatary were killed in an encounter with police at Furoibari under Dekiajuli Police Station in Sonitpur District on the June 22, 2009. The NHRC has recommended Rs.5 lakh be paid to each family as relief.

NHRC has asked the Assam government to pay the relief and submit the compliance report along with proof of payment within six to eight weeks. In a case related to the death of one Rojit Narzary alias Abram in an encounter with Assam Police and Assam Rifles in Sonitpur District on July 9, 2009, the Defence Ministry has been asked to pay Rs.5 lakh to the next of kin of the victim within six weeks.