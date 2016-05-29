NEW DELHI: New Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday bit the Mullaiperiyar bullet by categorically stating that there was no issue over the dam with Tamil Nadu. He made the remark while on his maiden visit to the Capital after becoming the chief minister.

While the dam is an emotive issue in both the states, Pinarayi indicated his ability to take big decisions, saying he preferred solutions to controversies.

He cited an expert committee report that said the dam is safe. There is no need to suspect that, he emphasised. “The Expert Committee has stated that is in no danger with the current dam. Measures have been taken to strengthen the dam,’’ he pointed out.

When asked about the resolution passed by the previous Kerala Assembly demanding a new dam, he said that such a resolution was adopted before the expert committee decision came. “Now it is not relevant after the Expert Committee’s opinion on the matter,” he said. “It is easy to create conflicts and issues but what we need is solutions. Tamil Nadu is our neighbouring State and as of now there is no need for a conflict. What we need is solution,’’ he added.

Similarly, when asked about land acquisition problems that were delaying the completion of the national highway in Kerala, he said what was needed was the will to get the work done. “All other states that started the work have completed it long back. If we have decided to have the NH, then we have to get it done. There is no other way,’’ said Pinarayi. But he added that he there should be no toll levied anywhere along the NH.

The quintessential Pinarayi came to the fore when asked whether his opinion about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he had criticised heavily earlier, has changed now. “I met PM Narendra Modi as the CM of a State. It is a government-to-government relation. And if I asked for financial assistance, I was not asking for mercy...but I was just asking for the due share,’’ he said.

But he said that PM’s suggestions regarding digitising Kerala and also making it an open defecation-free State were good and that he would take them up seriously.

To Home Minister Rajnath Singh who asked him to do something to contain the RSS-CPM violence, Pinarayi asked him to contain his cadre first. “I told him that if he contains the RSS cadre, then I will certainly contain my people. As a CM, it is my duty to ensure that peace prevails,’’ he said.

Pinarayi also made it clear that he was not blindly against any foreign direct investment (FDI). If a private investment (in a sector) is good for the State, the government will always welcome it,’’ he said.

