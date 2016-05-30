NEW DELHI: Faced with increasing complaints of private schools charging exorbitant fees, the Ministry of Human Resource Development has decided to issue a series of communications to help Parent-Teacher Associations take on the errant institutions.

“The communications are intended to enlighten them about their rights, as most of them are unaware of CBSE rules that prohibit schools from raising fees without the consent of PTAs.You cannot increase fees unilaterally. How many PTAs are aware of the rules and are exercising that right?” HRD Minister Smriti Irani told Express.

Ruling out the possibility of a separate legislation with penal provisions to punish the schools, Irani said creating awareness about existing rules will be her ministry’s priority.

According to the rules, PTAs have the right to approve or deny fees, propose extra-curricular activities, monitor whether the syllabus is completed on time, suggest schemes for students who are slow at coping with the syllabus, and help the school in setting the annual timetable. State governments also follow similar guidelines. Irani said that the no-detention policy implemented under the Right to Eduacation Act has contributed to the sliding learning outcome.