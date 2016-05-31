15 DSC jawans and two officers were killed and 17 jawans and two officers are injured, in which some are critical | ANI Tweet

NAGPUR: Tragedy struck, as 15 Defence Security Corps (DSC) jawans and two officers were killed in a massive inferno at the Central Ammunition Depot Pulgaon in Wardha, Maharasthra today.

The incident took place in the wee hours of morning today as a fire broke out in the depot storing ammunition.

15 DSC jawans and two officers were killed and 17 jawans and two officers are injured, in which some are critical.

The main site of the inferno, which is a shed which caught on fire, has been extinguished and attempts are being made to stabilise the situation.

However, secondary fire and explosions has not been ruled out and precautions are being taken to control the fire.

Further details awaited.