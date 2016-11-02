SURAT: An eight-year-old girl was today mauled to death by a leopard at Vadi village in Umarpada tehsil of Surat district, a Forest Department official said. Nikita Vasava was attacked by the big cat at around 7 am when she was out to attend to nature's call, Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), Surat range, JH Rathod told PTI.

"She was attacked by the leopard early this morning when she was out to attend to nature's call. She was dragged for nearly 500 metres into the forest and was killed by the time the villagers could rescue her," he added. Her body was recovered by the Forest Department personnel who rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident, Rathod said.

"We have conducted a post-mortem and will hand over the compensation amount of Rs 4 lakh to her family tomorrow," he added. According to the official, two days ago, a 10-year-old boy, Mehul Vasava, was also attacked and injured by a leopard in the same village which falls under Vankal forest range. "We had laid a trap and rescued a leopard who was then taken into the forest.

This leopard appears to have come from Netrang forest as the village is located on the border of Surat and Bharuch districts," he said, adding that five traps have been laid in and around the area to catch the big cat. Gujarat Tourism and Tribal Development Minister Ganpat Vasava, who was at his home town in Umarpada, met the victim's kin. The village is part of Mangrol constituency which is represented by Vasava in the Assembly.