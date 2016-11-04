Home Nation

V K Singh says the ex-serviceman was a Cong worker

Minister also raised questions about the manner in which Grewal committed suicide saying how did he procure Sulpha tablets.

vk singh
By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adding a latest twist to the controversies arising out of ex-serviceman’s suicide, Union minister and ex-army chief VK Singh said on Thursday a former soldier, who killed himself allegedly over glitches in a uniform pension scheme, was a Congress worker. The minister also raised questions about the manner in which Grewal committed suicide saying how did he procure Sulpha tablets and who gave it to him.

"He (Grewal) was a Congress worker. He became sarpanch on Congress' ticket. However, he was our soldier. I feel sad over his death," the minister of state for external affairs said.

The Minister had landed himself in controversy on Wednesday when he said the "mental state" of Grewal needed to be probed before drawing conclusions about his extreme action.

Singh also rejected reports about Grewal being a prominent face of the 'One Rank-One Pension' agitation. The BJP leader said all facts needed to be investigated because "I don't know the political reasons" behind his suicide.  "His issue was with the bank and not with OROP," Singh said, and asked how Grewal managed to procure sulphate tablets to end his life. If Grewal had reached out to us and didn’t get help, then it was our fault, Singh added while talking to media on Thursday.

Congress reacted sharply with its UP state unit chief Raj Babbar saying “This is shameful that he is talking about ex-serviceman Ram Kishan like this. At first V.K. Singh mental status should be checked. The way he has humiliating the family member of other army men the title ‘General’ should be stripped from his name.”

