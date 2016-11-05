COIMBATORE: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar today said the opposition was desperate as they had no issue and wanted to "make capital" out of the tragedy of a ex-serviceman's suicide.



Replying to a specific question on the detention of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi during protests over the suicide by army veteran Ram Kishan Grewal, Javedkar told reporters here: "everybody knows that Congress has denied OROP (One Rank-One Pension). Modi's is the first government which gave Rs 6500 crore by which millions of ex-army men benefited."



"Everybody knows that they (opposition) want to make capital out of the tragedy which they should not have done," he said.



"Clearly I can say that all anomalies are sorted out and there is no case (on OROP)," Javedkar added.



Asked about higher education not being affordable to the common man, he said "education for all is our slogan and we are taking all states along with us to provide quality education."



"Our belief and philosophy is quality education for all and the government takes care of accessibility, equity and affordability for providing education for all."