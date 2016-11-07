NEW DELHI: NDTV India on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the government's order banning its telecast for a day on November 9 for its coverage of the Pathankot terror attack back in January.

The company is seeking to have its petition heard tomorrow, a day before the one-day ban takes effect.

The petition challenges the constitutional validity of the government order, the channel said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed the stoppage of transmission or re-transmission of NDTV India for a day from 00.01 hrs of November 9, 2016 till 00.01 hrs of November 10, 2016.

The ministry cited the law government cable TV transmissions in clamping a ban on the Hindi news channel. The ministry ruled that the channel compromised India's anti-terror operation during the Pathankot attack by giving out details of the facilities within the air base.

NDTV has refuted the allegations and pointed out that other channels and newspapers reported the same information.

The ban has been widely condemned by journalists and editors with press councils drawing parallels to the Emergency when basic constitutional rights including freedom of the press were violated, the channel said on its website.