India to tell China to put Masood Azhar on UN sanctions list

India will take up with China the issue of backing New Delhi's move for placing JeM chief Masood Azhar on the UN sanctions list.

Published: 08th November 2016 07:42 PM

Masood Azhar

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India will take up with China the issue of backing New Delhi's move for placing JeM chief Masood Azhar on the UN sanctions list against individuals and groups linked to terror groups al Qaeda or Islamic State and check illegal supply of arms to insurgents in the northeast.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will also tell Meng Jianzhu, a top aide of Chinese President Xi Jinping, to stop the practice of Beijing issuing stapled visas to people of Arunachal Pradesh and discuss ways of enhancing anti-terror cooperation when the two leaders meet here over dinner tonight.

Meng, Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval tomorrow.

"All our concerns will be raised before the Chinese leader, who is incharge of internal security of that country," an official said.

China has twice blocked India's efforts to include Azhar, alleged mistermind of the terror attacks on Pathankot air base and an army camp in Uri, on the UN's sanctions list containing names of individuals and groups linked to the al Qaeda or Islamic State.

New Delhi had expressed concern in the past over the supply of Chinese arms and ammunition to insurgent groups operating in the northeast. India also strongly objected to the practice of China
issuing stapled visas to people belonging to Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Home Minister and the Chinese leader will discuss how to enhance anti-terror cooperation, issues related to liberalisation of the visa regime and other issues of mutual interest, the official said.

On the other hand, if China raises the issue of the Dalai Lama's proposed visit to Arunachal Pradesh, India will tell the visiting side that the Tibetan spiritual leader is a guest and he is free to visit anywhere in India.
Beijing has already objected to the Dalai Lama's proposed visit to the Arunachal Pradesh, which it claims is a disputed territory.

