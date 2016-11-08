An Indian army soldier looks towards the site of a gunbattle between Indian army soldiers and rebels inside an army brigade headquarters near the border with Pakistan | (File Photo/AFP)

JAMMU: Pakistani troops today targeted Indian posts along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district by opening fire and lobbing mortar shells. Indian troops guarding the borderline retaliated, resulting in exchanges.

There has been firing by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Nowshera sector since 8:45 AM, a senior Army officer said. There has been no casualty or injury to any one in the firing by Pakistan, he said. Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire and targeted Mankote and Balakote areas of Mendhar sector in Poonch district yesterday.

On November 6, two army jawans were killed and five others were injured as Pakistani army opened fire in an attempt to facilitate two infiltration bids along the LoC in Krishna Ghati and Poonch sectors of Poonch district. There have been over 100 ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir after the surgical strike.

The worst-ever Pakistani shelling targeting civil population took place on November 1 when eight persons, including two children and four women, were killed and 22 others injured along the IB and the LoC in five sectors of J&K.