Oppostion reacts to war on black money

Mamata terms decision ‘financial chaos’ and asks govt to withdraw move.

Published: 09th November 2016 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2016 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Drastic policy will impact small traders and middle class, says CPM  

“We are always in support of unearthing black money. But after 2.5 years of silence on the issue, the Centre all of a sudden decided to scrap the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. This is nothing but absurd. This decision will have a drastic impact on small traders and the middle class,” CPM politburo member Mohammed Salim told on Tuesday.

Mohammed Salim, CPM politburo member

 

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has termed the decision as financial chaos unleashed over common people in the name of fighting corruption. “Heartless and ill-conceived blow on the common people and the middle class in the fake name of anti-corruption. WITHDRAW THIS DRACONIAN DECISION,” she wrote on Twitter.

Mamata Banerjee , West Bengal CM

 

‘Cong always supported steps against black money and will continue to do so’

Congress media chief Randeep Surjewala said the party ‘’has always supported any step against black money, and will continue to do so.” However, he added, the Congress was concerned that the decision, which came a sudden step, will put a burden on those who go to market to buy necessary articles for marriages. 

Randeep Surjewala, Congress media chief

