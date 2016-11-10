NEW DELHI: Amidst the euphoria over "surgical strike against black money", the BJP is counting on the larger anti-corruption image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to outweigh backlash amongst core vote base in the upcoming state elections.

The BJP is apparently pinning hope on the prospects of the Prime Minister acquiring the status of an anti-corruption and pro-poor mascot to overcome the electoral losses on account of swift demonetisation of the high value currencies.

"The fact that the BJP's core vote base amongst the trading class is feeling the pain over the decision of the Central government to demonetise the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currencies is true, and the party may face backlash in the upcoming elections. But this decisive step against corruption and black money has also endeared the Prime Minister to the hearts of the poor," said a senior BJP leader.

The BJP, which is in the midst of the electioneering in the electoral battleground of Uttar Pradesh, will soon launch massive blitzkrieg to drum up support for the party by showcasing the gains to the people out of the government decision against black money.

"Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in one stroke by nationalising the banks had become the messiah of the poor, which the Congress electorally exploited for many years. Modi will excel Gandhi's deeds when the poor are explained the benefits that would come their ways in the years to come by the decision to crack down against black money and corruption," added the BJP leader.

The BJP is also drawing comforts from the belief that its political rivals would be financially decimated on the eve of the crucial state elections, while the saffron party could draw advantage from the larger image of Modi to score over them. "The political rivals will be financially paralysed for at least six months. This gives the BJP an edge over the rivals in the crucial elections in five states," stated a senior BJP functionary.

The BJP is seeking to explain to the people that those depositing Rs 2.5 lakh in their bank accounts would not be touched by the income tax sleuths.

"The poor and the people in the rural areas who hold on to currencies of lower denomination and are out of the tax net are already hailing the government move and expressing joy that the Modi government has hit the rich and the affluent class. The Congress attempts in the past to label Modi as pro-corporate have come to a naught with the singular action by the government against hoarders of the black money," added the BJP functionary.

The BJP appears all set to make the surgical strike against the terror camps in the Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the actions against corruption and black money its top campaign agenda in the electioneering.