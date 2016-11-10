NEW DELHI: With Donald Trump being elected as the 45th President of the United States of America, Defence Expert Commodore (Retired) C. Uday Bhaskar on Thursday said the former taking charge of the White House will throw up both challenges and opportunities for India.

“Trump presidency throws up both challenges and opportunities for India across wide spectrum of issues. We can see in political relationship, trade and economic relationship, defence and strategic relationship,” Commodore (Retired) Bhaskar told ANI.

He said that the challenges for Trump would be the Islamic Jihadi groups and terror groups backed by Pakistan.

“We have to see in January that up to what extent the Trump presidency will attempt any kind of significant departure from US policies both in relation to India at bilateral level and US policies related to global issues,” said Commodore (Retired) Bhaskar.

“Trump has made many promises on free trade, outsourcing and H1B visas. So, will it hold the same ground or will show a departure from the status quo?” he added.

Trump was yesterday elected the President of the United States.

The Republican nominee won after capturing Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes, putting him over the 270 threshold.

Trump's surprising performance at the polls ended Hillary Clinton's quest to make history as the first female president of the United States.

The 70-year-old celebrity businessman, who had never before run for office, is poised to become the oldest President ever elected to a first term.