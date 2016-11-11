HARDA (Madhya Pradesh): The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya school administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda district on Thursday suspended two of its students and labelled them as thieves for taking away bread from the school’s mess as they were hungry.



The school authorities suspended the students and sent a written notice to their parents.



Harda’s Collector, Srikant Banoth, described the matter as serious and said that he has sought an explanation from the principal.



“A probe has been initiated regarding this matter and is being looked into,” he said.