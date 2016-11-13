PHAGWARA: A 2-year-old girl who was kidnapped by three men from village Khothran was strangled to

death as she didn't stop crying, revealed the trio which was arrested today, and the toddler's charred body recovered here.

Roshni was kidnapped by three men with muffled faces on November 11 when her grandfather Ran Dares Singh was perambulating in front of their house, with herself in a stroller, in Saffron Enclave of Khothran village.

The trio were arrested at a police check post when they were coming on a motorcycle from Munna village side. They tried to flee but were overpowered, said police.

Those arrested have been identified as Goel Kumar alias Gori, Harman Kumar alias Happy, and Rishi.

They confessed that the girl who was taken to village Nadalon from Khothran, was strangulated on the same day as she did not stop crying.

They also admitted that they had burnt her body on paddy straw for eliminating any evidence.

Police said that in presence of Duty Magistrate Bhupinder Singh, Tehsildar Garhshanker, they recovered the girl's charred body today near Khothran village.

She was kidnapped for purpose of a ransom, police said.

Police said IPC Sections 302 (murder),364-A (kidnapping for ransom, etc), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) were added to the case.

The case was earlier registered under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of IPC.