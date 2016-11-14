JAMMU:Less than a fortnight after 14 Pakistani morchas and posts were blown to bits by the BSF along the international border, the Pakistanis are rapidly rebuilding their border infrastructure. From the Indian side, men in uniforms and pathan suits can be seen stacking sandbags, raising tin roofing and cementing bunkers.

Some 14 Pakistani posts were destroyed along the border in the Ramgarh, Hiranagar, and Arnia sectors by Indian retaliatory fire on November 1 after eight people were killed when Pakistan rained 82 mm and 120 mm mortar shells on border hamlets and military posts in Samba, Jammu, Poonch and Rajouri districts.

The posts are now being rebuilt. Top sources in the BSF’s intelligence wing disclosed to Express that there had been hectic activity on the Pakistani side in the past one week. Camouflaged by tall Sarkanda grass and wild vegetation, the Pakistani ‘morchas’ are located in a single line. From the border, the Pakistani flag is visible only at some posts.

In contrast, all Indian posts and morchas are visible to the Pakistanis, for the wild bush on this side is regularly cleared so as to give no cover to infiltrating terrorists. Though Pakistani posts are camouflaged, the BSF has the equipment to detect their coordinates. The day after the 14 posts were pounded, the Pakistan Rangers raised a white flag, signaling they wanted to talk. A meeting was fixed for the following day. But they did not turn up at the specified time. “Perhaps, they had second thoughts,” said a BSF official.