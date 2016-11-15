PATNA: Seventeen years after one of Bihar’s most gruesome massacres enacted by the Maoists in the southern district of Jehanabad, in which 34 people from an upper caste were killed, a lower court on Tuesday handed capital punishment to as many as 10 accused and life imprisonment to three others.

Soon after the quantum of punishment was announced by the court of the Jehanabad civil court, police forces were deployed in Senari village, where the massacre took place in March 1999, in order to prevent possible clashes between villagers belonging to upper and lower castes.

Armed cadres of banned leftwing outfit Maoist Communist Centre (MCC) had raided Senari village, now in Arwal district, on the night of March 18, 1999 and brutally slit the throat of 34 people belonging to an upper caste as “punishment” for their alleged atrocities against lower-caste people in the occupation of land.

As many as 38 accused faced trial in the case, but the court had convicted only 15 of them on October 27. The rest 23 accused were acquitted for lack of evidence. As many as 74 people accused of perpetrating the massacre were named in the chargesheet filed in 2002, but trial was conducted against 56 accused as 18 of them absconded.

Although inter-caste relations in Bihar’s hinterland have improved since the massacre, disputes among various castes over occupation of agricultural and homestead land still continues in many parts of the state. After the quantum of punishment was announced Tuesday, the Arwal district administration sent a company of police force to the village, under Karpi police station, to prevent possible clashes between the upper and lower castes in the region.