ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad High Court today dismissed a petition filed by one of the accused in the Dadri lynching case seeking transfer of the case to the CBI.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Ramesh Sinha and Rekha Dikshit dismissed the petition of Sanjay Singh who had alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police were not investigating the case in a fair and impartial manner and had, so far, not placed before the trial court the report of a forensic lab at Mathura which had established that the meat seized from the house of Mohd Akhlaq was "of cow or its progeny".

Akhlaq (55) was beaten to death in September, 2015 by a mob which had barged into his house infuriated over a rumour that his family had slaughtered a cow and consumed its meat. Akhlaq's son Danish was also severely beaten up by the mob.

The high court dismissed the petition following the submission of Additional Advocate General Imran Ullah that the petitioner's allegations were "wrong" since the police have already filed charge sheet in the matter and the report of the forensic lab has already been filed before the trial court.