Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri district

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistani army targeted Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district this morning with mortars and small arms fire.

"Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Nowshera sector from 1030 hours using 120 mm mortars and small arms fire. Our army is giving a befitting response to the Pakistani fire," a defence spokesman said.

He said that there has been no loss of life, injury or damage to property reported so far even as the exchange of firing continued.

On Thursday, Pakistani army had targeted Indian posts and civilian villages along LoC in the Pallanwala sector of the Jammu district.

Pakistani troops on Tuesday targeted Indian posts with heavy firing and shelling for four hours along the LoC in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, forcing Indian troops to retaliate.

The 2003 India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement has virtually become redundant with a whopping 286 incidents of firing and shelling along LoC and IB in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani troops that have resulted in death of 26 people, including 14 security personnel, since the surgical strike on terrorist launch pads in PoK.