PM has time to address rock concert, not Parliament: Congress

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the time to address a rock concert, but not Parliament where the opposition has been demanding his response to the problems being faced by the people after demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, Congress said today.

"55 dead. Millions in queues. Crores suffering. Modiji has no time for Parliament but has time to address rock concert instead. "Tragic indeed Modiji! As India suffers, bleeds and several die, your self-promotion in a rock concert is almost cold-blooded... Self-styled 'Rock Star' rocks India's poor to misery, evades the Parliament & addresses Rock Concert via video. Way to fight black money," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a series of tweets.

Modi appeared in a video address to thousands of people who gathered in suburban Bandra Kurla complex in Mumbai for Global Citizen Festival.

The festival featured performances by international as well as Indian celebrities. Apart from Coldplay, Jay-Z, Demi Lovato and The Vamps, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, A R Rahman, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif were among the performers.

"India stands in lines, poor languish in queues for withdrawing their own money. Modiji addressing Coldplay rock concert," Surjewala said.

Modi is absconding from Parliament, refuses to face the House despite the fact that the Rajya Sabha has been demanding reply from him, he said.

"The government should be accountable to Parliament, it is unfortunate for the country that Modi doesn't feel need to address the House," he said.

