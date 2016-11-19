Home Nation

PM has time to address rock concert, not Parliament: Congress

The attack has come after the opposition has been demanding his response to the problems being faced by the people after demonetisation.

Published: 19th November 2016 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2016 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Modi-PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the time to address a rock concert, but not Parliament where the opposition has been demanding his response to the problems being faced by the people after demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, Congress said today.

"55 dead. Millions in queues. Crores suffering. Modiji has no time for Parliament but has time to address rock concert instead. "Tragic indeed Modiji! As India suffers, bleeds and several die, your self-promotion in a rock concert is almost cold-blooded... Self-styled 'Rock Star' rocks India's poor to misery, evades the Parliament & addresses Rock Concert via video. Way to fight black money," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a series of tweets.

Modi appeared in a video address to thousands of people who gathered in suburban Bandra Kurla complex in Mumbai for Global Citizen Festival.

The festival featured performances by international as well as Indian celebrities. Apart from Coldplay, Jay-Z, Demi Lovato and The Vamps, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, A R Rahman, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif were among the performers.

"India stands in lines, poor languish in queues for withdrawing their own money. Modiji addressing Coldplay rock concert," Surjewala said.

Modi is absconding from Parliament, refuses to face the House despite the fact that the Rajya Sabha has been demanding reply from him, he said.

"The government should be accountable to Parliament, it is unfortunate for the country that Modi doesn't feel need to address the House," he said.

Later, replying to a question on Priyanka Gandhi's involvement in campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Surjewala said the final call will be taken by the party President and Vice-President.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela 2019: PM Modi takes a holy dip in Ganga
Cars gutted in fire in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)
150 cars gutted in Chennai fire
Gallery
Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial. (File | EPS)
Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp