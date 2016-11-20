PATNA: The East Central Railway (ECR) today issued helpline numbers at Mughalsarai, Patna and Hajipur for help in the wake of the derailment of Indore-Patna Express in which over 100 passengers were killed and more than 200 others injured in Uttar Pradesh early today.

The landline helpline number for Patna BSNL is- 0612-2202290/0612-2202291/0612-2202292, an ECR statement said here.

The mobile number for help at Patna junction is 7992388463 and Railway-025-83288, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), ECR Arvind Kumar Rajak said in the statement.

For Mugalsarai the nos are BSNL- 05412-251258 and 05412-254145.

For Hajipur, it is BSNL 06224-272230, Rajak added.

General Manager of ECR D K Gayen himself is monitoring arrangements.

Meanwhile, a special train carrying the injured is expected to leave Kanpur at about 2 PM and would come to Patna late this evening, Rajak said.

The Railway hospital has been kept ready for help of victims on arrival at Patna.

Rajak said Railway and civil officials have been working in tandem at Patna station by deploying health officials and police officials for help to kins of victims and provide timely assistance to injured on arrival here from accident site.

Meanwhile, as news of the train tragedy arrived, kins of those travelling in the ill-fated train started thronging Patna junction.