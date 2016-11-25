KOLKATA: Eighteen Left and other parties in West Bengal on Thursday began a week-long protest against the Union government's demonetisation initiative, pressing for a four-point demand including supply of smaller denomination currency notes to banks and post offices.

As part of the protests, street corners and small meetings would be held in the districts till November 27, the parties said in a joint statement after chalking out a plan to hit the streets on the issue.

On November 28, the parties would join in observing the nationwide 'Akrosh divas (anger day)' decrying demonetisation.

"On that day. there will be sit-in demonstrations before the Reserve Bank of India and central government offices as also in the districts," the parties said in a statement.

On November 29, a rally would be brought out in the city, while a two-hour demonstration would be organised in the city and the districts the next day.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist, Communist Party of India, All India Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Janata Dal-United, Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Nationalist Congress Party were among the outfits that participated in the deliberations.

