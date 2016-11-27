MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 72-year-old prisoner, who was convicted to five years imprisonment over cow slaughter, has died in the district jail here, officials said. The prisoner Nina, an asthma patient, was rushed to the hospital yesterday when his condition deteriorated.

He was declared brought dead, Jail Superintendent Rakesh Singh said. The body has been sent for postmortem, he said. This is the second such death at the district jail this month. On November 10, an undertrial prisoner Anis had died due to fever, though his family alleged that he was tortured by police and was falsely implicated in a case of theft.