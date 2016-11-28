NEW DELHI: The Appointment Committee of Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed Lt Gen A K Bhatt as the country's new Director General of Military Operations (DGMO).

Bhatt is presently posted as the Additional Director General CAB(Complaint and Advisory Board). Incidentally, Lt Gen Bhatt, belongs to the same Gorkha regiment of Army chief General Dalbir Suhag. Lt. Gen Bhatt will be handling all army operations at the time of heightened tension at the Line of Control with Pakistan.

Lt. Gen is replacing Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, who is moving as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Indian army’s one of three assault forces, Mathura-based Strike 1 Corps. Lt. Gen Ranbir Singh, who became face of Indian army in international scene after his historic media briefing on Indian army’s September 29 surgical strike on PoK based terror launch pads.

Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan, another Gorkha officer, who was heading the Strike 1 Corps, has already been posted out to head the Assam Rifles.