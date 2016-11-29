Home Nation

As Mamata, left take out parallel marches, JD(U) & sena keep away

All-India bandh total only in CPM-ruled Kerala, Tripura; lukewarm response in West Bengal

Published: 29th November 2016 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2016 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leads a rally against demonetisation in Kolkata

By Santwana Bhattacharya
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Terming the Centre’s sudden demonetisation as an “anti-people’’ move that has thrown life in urban and rural India out of gear, prominent non-BJP and non-NDA leaders took to the street and courted arrest across the country on Monday.


AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal first got into a Twitter war with Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma over how much money he was spending on his son’s wedding. His old friend, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, however, managed to finally carry his party, the JD(U), away from the protest itch, leaving his party’s prominent parliamentarians such as Sharad Yadav and K C Tyagi missing in action. In Patna and elsewhere in Bihar, the protests were held by the JD(U)’s allies — the RJD, Congress and the AAP — in an indication of a slight change in the political matrix.

a protester with placards of banned notes during a protest in Mumbai on Monday | AFP


In Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took out a parallel protest march to outdo her Left rivals, where she threatened to storm Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence to oust him from the seat of power, “for causing unending miseries to the common man”. She demanded the restoration of the old notes till enough new currency notes flow into the market.


Mamata, however, seemed as much up against the Modi government as against her local rival, the Left Front. Though she marched on the streets of Kolkata, megaphone in hand, she ensured the Left-inspired bandh failed.
Surprisingly, the Left march led by CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury in New Delhi was far bigger than the one his politburo colleagues Biman Bose and Suryakanta Mishra took out in the party’s old citadel, Kolkata. By all accounts, the bandh got best observed in the Left-ruled Kerala and Tripura, as expected.


The Congress made it clear that it was only expressing aakrosh (anger) and not supporting any bandh. And the party’s biggest protest marches took place in Jammu, Karnataka and Maharashtra.


The NDA ally Shiv Sena, which had played footsie with the Opposition for a while, decided to restrict their critique on demonetisation to verbal attack and avoided street protests.


In Tamil Nadu, the ruling AIADMK lit into the Centre’s “ill-conceived” and badly implemented currency reform in a scathing article in its mouthpiece, and demanded a statement from the Prime Minister in Parliament. But the Jayalalithaa-led party refused to be drawn into the street politics of its rival, the DMK led by M Karunanidhi, Congress and the Left parties. Leaders of the latter group protested and courted arrest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp