More than a year ago, Mohmadd Akhlaq was mob lynched in Bisara village of Dadri for alleged cow slaughter. |(File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Raveesh, the main accused in the 2015 Dadri mob lynching case on Tuesday succumbed to death at a Delhi hospital. He was in police custody.

Though Police is claiming that Raveesh died of vector-borne disease Dengue or Chilungunya. However, informed hospital sources said that reports are yet to confirm the disease.

Raveesh was reportedly suffering from kidney disease and diabetes complaint followed with respiratory problems after which he was shifted from prison in Noida to a hospital in Delhi this morning.

More than a year ago, Mohmadd Akhlaq was mob lynched in Bisara village of Dadri for alleged cow slaughter. The mob dragged the family outside. Akhlaq and Danish, his son were repeatedly kicked, hit with bricks and stabbed. During the incident, Akhlaq's elderly mother and wife were also attacked. Though family's neighbors tried to stop the mob but could not succeed.

Police arrived on the spot only after an hour, by then Akhlaq was dead.

The accused have been arrested under section 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 458 (house-breaking), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, in complete turn of events, soon after the forensic report of the meat sample came out stating that it was cow’s meat and its progeny and not the meat as claimed by Akhlaq’s family a case of cow slaughtering has been slapped on his family.

The case is still progressing before the court.