Busing in to meet Modi, Singapore PM wins hearts

Ritu Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It was an unusual request from the head of state of one of Asia’s largest economies. The humble Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong surprised many when he chose a chartered bus as his official vehicle during his three-day visit to India.

“It has been easier for us from the point of view of protocol and security to manage one bus instead of 20 cars in a cavalcade,” an MEA official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong before their meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday | shekhar yadav

“This shows how humble and practical he is,” the official added. Prime Minister Loong is accompanied by his wife Ho Ching and a delegation comprising key ministers, Members of Parliament and senior officials. They were received by Minister of State (independent charge) Statistics and Programme Implementation, Planning and Defence Rao Inderjit Singh upon his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

Singapore on Tuesday came in support of India on the issue of cross-border terrorism and condemned the Uri attack unequivocally. Loong, during his visit, extended his country’s full support to New Delhi during his meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

“I would like to extend my condolences to the Indian Government and the families of the soldiers, who lost their lives in the Uri attack,” Loong said while condemning the attack that claimed lives of 19 soldiers. “Singapore is a firm believer in India, we continue to contribute where we can,” he added. Modi, on his part, said that defence and security cooperation is a key pillar of India and Singapore’s strategic partnership.

Loong called for action against terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism. “It is my firm belief that those who believe in peace and humanity need to stand and act together against this menace. Today, we have agreed to enhance our cooperation to counter these threats, including in the domain of cyber security,” he said.

Modi lauded Singapore for being the leader in manufacturing, environment and technology sector. “If there is one country that seems to act in the present, but is alive to the future, it is Singapore,” he said.After making the masterplan for India’s fifth-planned state capital Amaravati, Singapore will now be contributing towards skill development in India.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education Services and India’s National Skill Development Corporation on collaboration in technical and vocational education and training.

Loong will leave for Udaipur on October 5 where he will meet Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje. In Udaipur, he will attend the launch of Centre of Excellence for Tourism Training as part of skills development collaboration under the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership signed in November 2015.