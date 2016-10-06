SRINAGAR: The security of Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Naeem Akhtar has been beefed up following threats to him by militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) over restarting of schools in unrest-hit valley and urging people to send their wards to schools.

The officials of the security wing briefed the minister about the precautions he should undertake while directing his personal security personnel not to leave him alone. "The security staff (of the minister) along with the liaison officer (has been) briefed to remain present round the clock and nobody will leave person/place alone.

Augmentation of access control at official residence of the protectee (Akhtar) has already been made," reads a letter from the SSP Security (Kashmir) to his superior officer. Security officials have also recommended enhancement of the height of the perimeter fence on the rear side of the minister's house and augmentation of the CRPF guard.

"Barricades need to be erected at the entry gate.... laying of concertina wire on the fence, at the front and rear side (of the minister's residence)," the letter reads. Akhtar, one of the most vocal critics of the ongoing agitation spearheaded by separatists due to its effect on education, had appealed to parents to send their wards to school.

LeT has threatened Akhtar against forcing people to resume normal work. "Akhtar should desist from forcing people to end the strike.. If Naeem Akhtar does not budge, we will initiate action against him," LeT had said in a statement last week.