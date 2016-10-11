Surrender sops or else face action: Centre to retired policemen

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has warned retired police officers who continue to retain personnel and official vehicles even after superannuation, saying they must surrender such privileges immediately else action would be initiated against them.



In a letter to Chief Secretaries of all states and heads of central police organisations, the Home Ministry said it has noticed various reports which suggested that the retired police officers are retaining a large number of police personnel at their residences, including guards.



Similarly, it also observed that many retired officers are retaining official vehicles for months together.



As such matters create a wrong impression in the public mind and are also against the basic decorum and discipline of government service, the government has felt the need to seriously address the issue and accordingly the instructions have been issued by the Home Ministry.



"All the Chief Secretaries of state governments/union territories, heads of Central Armed Police Forces, Assam Rifles/Central Police Organisations and Directors General of Police in the state governments may ensure that various privileges such as personnel at residences, vehicles, personal security etc. should be withdrawn within a period of one month after retirement of any police official," the Home Ministry instruction said.



If security is to be provided to any retired police official, this should be based on a specific threat assessment particular to him and should not be based on a threat of general nature arising out of a post he had held before retirement.



"In case a retired officer fails to follow the instructions, he should be made to pay for various privileges. Similarly, action should be taken against the serving officials who do not take timely action to withdraw various privileges mentioned above, from retired officials," it said.



The Home Ministry said the instructions are for strict compliance by all concerned and a compliance report in this regard should be sent to it by Chief Secretaries of all state governments and UTs and heads of security agencies and Directors General of state police by October 31.