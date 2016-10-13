Santhal priest holds tantric Durga Puja despite opposition of Bengalis, Santhals

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

HOOMGARH: A Santhali priest in a Sarna Dharam Mission ashram in Dhenkineja village in Goaltore Police Station limits in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal had been conducting Durga Puja for more than 40 years in a secret tantric way despite facing opposition from both the top Santhali headmen’s body and also from local Bengalis of Sadgop caste. However, the unique puja has stopped for three years now due to financial crisis.

Chandrakant Soren, who conducted the first Durga Puja as a Santhal in the district, had faced a lot of opposition both from Santhals and Bengalis alike. “I had been warned by our gaonta (Santhali headmen body) against conducting a Hindu festival in my ashram,” the former school teacher said.

According to ‘Kherwal Bhanshadharam’ scripture of Sarna indigenous religion of the Santhals, Durga Puja is prohibited and Dashain festival coinciding with Durga Puja also sees manifestations of the Adivasi perspective towards the festival. Chandrakant’s Durga Puja was among the first in the state to be conducted by a woman priest, Chandrakant’s wife Rani Soren, for more than 25 years. Chandrakant or ‘Guru Baba’ as he is commonly known, took over the idol worship since 2000. The local Santhals also opposed the Durga Puja.

The puja did not see the typical Hindu rituals seen in conducting Durga Pujas. No animal was sacrificed, no Sanskrit Vedic mantras chanted, no dhak beaten. Only Santhal instruments such as Dhamsha, Madol and Singa were played. Everyone wore deep red clothes, anklets on the ankles and carried the bow and arrow. “On Saptami morning, men and women danced in the traditional Santhali rhythm in front of Lord Durga with the priest sitting in front of the idol,” Satyam Mahapatra, a witness to the puja said.

“The tantra began on Sashthi or the sixth day of the 9-day affair. Common people were not allowed to view or click pictures of the puja. I was fortunate enough to witness it. During the programme, no participant could be intoxicated.

One had to be clean and mentally very strong to view the happenings of the tantra,” the researcher and former professor said.

The Sarna priest had faced discrimination by local Bengalis of Ghosh (Sadgop) caste when he went to fetch water from the check dam in the village. “I was told that as a beef-eating untouchable, I should not continue with worshipping ‘their’ lord. I was refused water by the Ghosh people during one year of Durga Puja.

Since then, we used the ‘Santhali check dam’ on the western side of the river for the puja,” Soren, a BA graduate from Arambagh college in Hooghly district, added.

The Durga Puja has been halted for three years now due to financial crisis. “I don’t have money to conduct the puja. Mother Lord is coming in my dreams and asking me to resume with the puja. If I do not start it again, I may face consequences,” the Ramkrishna Mission Kamarpukur alumni said. The entire cost of the puja is borne by Soren family.

According to ‘Saotal Obhhuthan ebong Upojatiyoder Songram’ by Arun Chaudhuri (2006), the first such Durga Puja by the Santhals was recorded in the first half of 20th century in Sulunga village in Birbhum district. Lakshman Rai of Bhuniya caste was the first priest but later Santhal Rabin Tudu took over the puja. But, that puja later became Hinduised unlike Chandrakant’s puja.

