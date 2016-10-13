'Shiv Sena workers tried to kill me': Kirit Somaiya

By PTI

MUMBAI: BJP MP Kirit Somaiya today alleged that Shiv Sainiks tried to kill him, and wrote to Mumbai Police Commissioner asking him to unravel the plot. "Shiv Sena workers tried to kill me," Somaiya alleged, referring to the attack on him on Tuesday in suburban Mulund.

Police have so far arrested 13 people in connection with the assault, in which some BJP workers were injured. The assault took place in suburban Mulund after Sena workers allegedly disrupted a programme organised by Somaiya wherein an effigy of 'corruption mafia in MCGM' was to be burnt to mark the festival of Dussehra. The Sena activists objected to the effigy burning as they are in power in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and tried to stop the programme.

However, police had intervened and brought the situation under control. MCGM is ruled by the Sena-BJP alliance for the last 20 years and civic polls are scheduled early next year. Somaiya, the former Mumbai BJP chief, has aggressively targeted Sena and repeatedly alleged that the civic body was riddled with "mafia-raj and corruption". The MP, who represents the Northeast Mumbai constituency, had earlier said that he will continue his fight against the "mafia-raj and corruption in MCGM".