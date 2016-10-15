NEW DELHI: Nearly 200 countries struck a deal Saturday to reduce the emissions of powerful greenhouse gases, hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) by 85 percent by 2045 that could prevent up to 0.5 degrees Celsius of global warming by the end of this century.

The amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer was reached at meeting of Parties to the Montreal Protocol at Kigali in Rwanda. The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol is legally binding and will come into force from January 1, 2019.

Commonly used in refrigeration and air conditioning as substitutes for ozone-depleting substances, HFCs are currently the world's fastest growing greenhouse gases, their emissions increasing by up to 10 percent each year. They are also one of the most powerful, trapping thousands of times more heat in the Earth's atmosphere than carbon dioxide (CO2).

The agreement recognizes the development imperatives of high-growth economies like India, and provides a realistic and viable roadmap for the implementation of a phase-out schedule for high global warming potential (GWP) HFCs.

Under the agreement, developed countries will reduce HFC use first, followed by China along with a large number of countries; India and nine other countries of South and West Asia will follow suit. Overall, the agreement is expected to reduce HFC use by 85 per cent by 2045. Three different schedules have been set for countries to freeze and then reduce their production and use of HFCs.

The developed countries, led by the US and Europe, will reduce HFC use by 85 percent by 2036 over a 2011-13 baseline. India will reduce the use of HFCs by 85 percent over the 2024-26 baseline. Developed countries have also agreed to provide enhanced funding support to developing countries.

"This is about much more than the ozone layer and HFCs. It is a clear statement by all world leaders that the green transformation started in Paris is irreversible and unstoppable. It shows the best investments are those in clean, efficient technologies," said UN Environment chief Erik Solheim.

The rapid growth of HFCs in recent years has been driven by a growing demand for cooling, particularly in developing countries with a fast-expanding middle class and hot climates. The Kigali amendment provides for exemptions for countries with high ambient temperatures to phase down HFCs at a slower pace.