Bengal villagers terrorised after ‘human sacrifice’ in most literate district

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

GORKILLA: A few days after a 'human sacrifice' in West Bengal’s most literate district came to fore, terror has spread to near and far villages, with residents fearing for their womenfolk.

“Our village had no history of tantric activity. If outsider tantric practitioners are coming and killing women in name of human sacrifice, it is very dangerous for our womenfolk,” said Rahuldev Mondal of Gorkilla village.

A headless nude body of a teenaged girl was found in a beetle nut grove in Gorkilla village in Purba Medinipur district on October 15. The presence of elaborate tantric-style arrangements on the body, including vermillion, red paint on ankles, blood in a clay cup fixed near the private part, neem twigs
circumventing the body and red coloured cloth covering the headless neck, has given rise to speculations of human sacrifice on the night of October 14.

The body was sent for post-mortem in Midnapore town in Paschim Medinipur district, a report of which is expected soon.

Though through initial evidence, police suspect human sacrifice by tantric practitioners, they also do not rule out other possibilities. “Even if any tantric was brought from Kamakhya in Assam or from
Odisha, without local support, the sacrifice would not have taken place,” said Sub-divisional Investigation Cell officer Mihir Sahoo.

Chandicharan Manna, in whose grove the body was found, says neither of his family
members heard any sounds from the grove on the night of October 14, on Lakshmi Puja, despite being just 100 metres from his house. “We were busy watching Bengali soaps on TV. We did not hear any sound from the grove,” he said.

Most residents of Gorkilla and neighbouring villages have knowledge about human sacrifices and rule out this as a planned murder. “Human sacrifices are done in smashaan (cremation ground) on an Amavasya (dark moon). October 14 night was Purnima (full moon),” said primary school teacher Sukhendu Mondal of neighbouring Jagannathpur village.

“For human sacrifice, a pre-puberty child is chosen. In this case, naphthalene balls were found inside the private part of the adolescent girl's corpse. And generally, red or white cloth is draped for human sacrifice, not kept naked,” said priest Sarbanicharan Mishra of Sitala temple.

Some allege gang-rape and cover up through human sacrifice cover up. “If her head was severed in the grove, there should have been blood sprinkled all over. But blood was seen only near the neck. We
doubt she was raped, strangulated and then head cut and all tantric style cover up given to show it as human sacrifice. Tantric don’t sacrifice dead people,” said Badal Singha.

Meanwhile, political parties jumped into the fray for some mileage. Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) staged a gherao of the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police office in Tamluk on Monday demanding justice which local villagers attended.

With 87% literacy rate, Purba Medinipur was known to have shred tantric activities decades ago.

