CHANDIGARH: India is ready to help Pakistan take action against terrorists in Pakistan, including in Pakistani-administered Kashmir, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.



Pakistan should close down the "factory of terrorism", Rajnath Singh said while addressing a Regional Editors Conference here.



Referring to the army's surgical strikes on Pakistani territory, he said it was a "pre-emptive action against Pakistan".



"India does not have any ill will against the people of Pakistan. Pakistan has adopted terrorism as its state policy and harbours terrorists," he said.



"That is the reason it has been isolated not only in South Asia but also in the world.



"India is ready to help Pakistan in taking action against terrorists in Pakistan, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," Rajnath Singh said.